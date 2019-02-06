USD Women Roll Past Omaha and Back Into Tie Atop Summit

VERMILLION, S.D.—In a feat never accomplished before, South Dakota women’s basketball held Omaha scoreless in the first quarter en route to defeating the Mavericks 78-33.

The Coyotes (21-3, 9-1 Summit) have held five-straight opponents to 50 or fewer points, which has not been done since 1973.

“Tonight our defensive awareness and intensity was really good and it helped us start quickly,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “We now face an opponent in Oral Roberts that is playing extremely good basketball and that is really tough to guard.

“We hope to see the stands full of pink on Saturday in support of breast cancer awareness.”

South Dakota had five players reach double-figures led by 14 points from junior forward Taylor Frederick. Frederick was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field with a pair of 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Chloe Lamb added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Sophomore guard Liv Korngable and sophomore center Hannah Sjerven added 11 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench. Korngable made 4-of-6 field goals with a pair of assists and a steal. Sjerven tallied four rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists.

Senior guard Allison Arens was the fifth Coyote in double-digits with 10 points. She also handed out four assists and stole the ball three times. Younger sister Monica Arens had a balanced stat line of eight points, five assists, five rebounds, three steals and a block.

South Dakota’s impressive 29-0 first quarter included nine points off six Maverick turnovers, while Omaha missed the 13 shot attempts it had. The Coyotes shot at a 57.1 percent (12-of-21) clip for the quarter, led by Frederick’s 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting.

The Coyotes added to with an impressive second quarter, resulting in a 50-6 halftime score. Seven different Coyotes had five points or more at the break.

The Mavericks (7-16, 1-9 Summit) outscored the Coyote bench 20-7 in the final frame. Maverick sophomore Claire Killian scored all nine of her points in the quarter, while sophomore guard Emily Petersen put away nine of her 11 in the period. Petersen was the only Maverick player to reach double-figures.

South Dakota shot 45.6 percent for the contest, while its stingy defense held Omaha to 25 percent. The Coyotes only gave up three offensive rebounds to the Mavericks, who had zero second-chance points.

Specialty statistics include the Coyotes outscoring the Mavericks 29-6 in points-off turnovers and 34-14 in the paint. The Coyote bench finished with 34 points.

South Dakota hosts Oral Roberts in its annual Pink Game at 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Three jerseys are being auctioned off to raise funds for Dakota Hospital Foundation.