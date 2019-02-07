Brown and Pipkins Invited to NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, IN…A pair of local college standouts will get a chance to show they’re worthy of playing at the next level by participating in the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis February 26th through March 4th.

South Dakota State defensive back Jordan Brown will be heading to Indy after an All-American Career in Brookings. In 51 career games he picked off eight passes and logged 148 tackles while serving as a shutdown cornerback who matched up against the top receivers that SDSU faced each week.

A strong showing last month at the Senior Bowl also seems to have his draft stock rising.

There’s been a lot of draft buzz all year around Sioux Falls offensive lineman Trey Pipkins. The 6’7, 307 pound offensive tackle has been an All-American anchor for the Cougars, helping pave the way for 1,000 yard rushers like Max Mickey and Gabe Watson while also helping the Cougars have one of the top offensive squads in Division Two.

Scouts clearly took notice since Trey is one of just three players invited to the Combine that didn’t play in Division One.