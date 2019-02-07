DOT Officials Closing I-29 From Sioux Falls to North Dakota Border

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation and Public Safety are closing I-29 from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.

I-29 will be closed from Brookings to the North Dakota border at 5 p.m. and from Sioux Falls to Brookings at 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for northeast and east South Dakota today. The NWS says winds are gusting up to 50 mph in addition to a wind chill warning in the area.

Officials are advising drivers that there is significant drifting making safe driving conditions “impossible.”

I-29 is also closed from the South Dakota border to Grand Forks in North Dakota.

Check road condition information at safetravelusa.com, on the SDDOT 511 app or by calling 511.