Fmr. Harbor Bar on Fire in Downtown Watertown

A local landmark in Watertown is on fire this morning.

Watertown Fire Rescue confirms that the former Harbor Bar in downtown Watertown is burning.

Authorities say the call came in at about 5:30 this morning.

Batallion Chief Scott Jongbloed says the unoccupied structure has flames on two floors.

Officials say fire rescue teams are on the scene battling the fire and are working to keep it from spreading to neighboring structures.

Authorities ask that drivers avoid the downtown area.

Stay with KDLT for the latest on this developing story.