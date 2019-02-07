Historic Watertown Building Catches Fire

Photo Courtesy Lori Kaye

WATERTOWN, S.D. – A historic building in Watertown has caught fire.

Crews were called the former “Harbor Bar” around 5:30 Thursday morning.

When they arrived, pressurized smoke was coming out of the windows and doors.

Within a half-hour on scene, the floors had collapsed making it unsafe for fire crews to go inside.

Assistant Fire Chief Donovan Rowland says there is a “heavy fuel load” inside, and crews are on the defensive, fighting from outside.

The building has been vacant for a number of years, however it did have gas and electric.

The fire is believed to have started in the basement.

Assistant Chief Rowland says it’s too early to determine a cause of the fire or is arson is suspected.

Investigators will head in once the fire is knocked down.

Crews expect to be on scene into the evening, with weather conditions making it difficult for firefighters.

Authorities ask that drivers avoid the downtown area.

There are about 20 firefighters on scene, with two engines.

The building is believed to be over 100 years old.