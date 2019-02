Lee Says Defense Has Been the Key For USD Men

VERMILLION, SD… When the USD men take the floor at the Sanford Pentagon Thursday night against Omaha, first year head coach Todd Lee knows he will get a great defensive effort from his team. That has been a constant all season. It’s shooting that has been a problem and overcoming numerous injuries for the Coyotes who are getting healthier late in the season with the return of Trey Burch-Manning.