Legislation Allowing for Publication of South Dakota Drivers License in Spanish Advances

A bill many are watching as it makes its way through the South Dakota legislature right now is SB 117. The legislation is asking lawmakers to legalize state drivers license tests in Spanish as well as English. South Dakota remains among only a handful of states that don’t already provide the service.

There is bipartisan support for the bill, and state Chambers of Commerce are hoping the bill will pass. But it’s not a done deal. Jason Ball, President and CEO of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce talked with Carleen Wild Thursday on KDLT News Today to explain what’s behind the push for change.