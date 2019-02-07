O’Gorman Industrial Tech Program Gets Makeover

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The shop and industrial tech programs at O’Gorman High School have gotten quite the make-over.

Due to low class enrollment and no instructor, classes were cancelled last year. The shop turned into a storage space, and school officials knew something needed to be done.

The school applied for a $50,000 grant through the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation. The goal was to give the shop, and program, a new look. The foundation approved the grant, and began helping the school look for new and improved materials.

“It was like Christmas,” said Assistant Principal Alex Anderson.

The shop features new saws, new work tables with built-in lockers, a tool belt with tools for every student, among other items. “It was a no-brainer to help the school out. We all know there’s a workforce shortage in the construction industry, so being able to help curb kids attitudes towards a possible career in the industrial arts feels great,” said Foundation Chair Tom DeHaven.

Students can now enroll in two classes. Introduction to building construction, and introduction to carpentry.