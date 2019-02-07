Part 2: Sanford & State Representative Respond to Autism Therapy Insurance Exceptions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Wednesday night, we introduced you to South Dakota moms fighting for their children with autism. They say their children benefited from ABA, or applied behavioral analysis therapy. Now, it’s no longer covered by their insurance, and they say their children are paying the price.

In 2015, former Governor Dennis Daugaard signed Senate Bill 190 into law. It requires coverage for autism spectrum disorders, but with some exceptions. Under South Dakota state law, applied behavioral analysis therapy is covered for insurance plans for companies with more than 50 employees.

That means providers like Sanford don’t have to cover ABA for small group or individual plans. Sanford thought they weren’t, until they did an audit last fall.

“They (these families) were on a plan where they shouldn’t have received those coverage so we immediately notified them that they wouldn’t be able to have that coverage anymore,” said Kirk Zimmer, the president of Sanford Health Plan.

An unknown number of South Dakota families received these letters, saying that ABA therapy would no longer be covered, and that previous coverage was simply a mistake.

“We certainly understand the confusion that caused,” said Zimmer.

Zimmer added that if the law changes, Sanford would be happy to comply.

“From a Sanford standpoint, we’ve chosen to cover what is required by the law, but at this point, no more,” said Zimmer.

In fact, some people are trying to change the laws. There are two bipartisan bills making their way through Pierre.

“Children with autism aren’t democrats,” said State Representative Ryan Cwach of Yankton (D). “They’re not republicans. They’re just young people who benefit from this therapy and they need our help.”

Cwach is one of the sponsors. Sanford believes premiums could increase if insurance providers started to cover ABA for everyone right now. However, Cwach is uncertain whether or not premiums would change. He also doesn’t expect it to impact state money.

“Autism Speaks has told us this isn’t going to affect state dollars at all that there’s no state funding involved with it and I believe that to be the case,” said Cwach.

KDLT News reached out to Autism Speaks for comment on the proposed legislation. We have not heard back yet.

These bills wouldn’t impact medicaid patients, whose insurance already covers ABA for people 20 and under.

The legislation is making its way to the state affairs committee. If passed, ABA coverage will be required for individual and small group plans starting in 2020. This means the families we introduced you to Wednesday night will still go an entire year without insured ABA therapy. The only exception to this is an emergency clause, which is uncommon.