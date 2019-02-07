Sioux Falls Family Shaken Up After Car Strikes Apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It was just a quiet Thursday afternoon when all of a sudden, something happened to a Sioux Falls family that’s left them picking up the pieces.

The moments after the incident were all caught on camera. This is the scene at the Paulson’s home after an SUV came crashing into their apartment in Eastern Sioux Falls.

Linda Paulson the mother of two was home when the crash happened. She says it sounded like an earthquake, but thankfully no one was in the room the car struck.

The driver, a 42 year old Sioux Falls man, was arrested for DWI and no insurance.

“When the officers go there they said there were two guys there they pointed out the driver, but the passenger took off running,” says Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens.

This isn’t the first time their life has been turned upside down.

The Paulson’s moved into this apartment just two months ago because it has wheelchair accessibility for her son Malik. He was left paralyzed from the neck down after a swimming accident at Wall Lake last August.

Just as the family was getting settled in, this unsettling incident has left them shaken up. The family is staying at a hotel, but they’re currently at the hospital treating Malik for pneumonia which she says he contracted while being out in this weather.

The Paulson’s are in need of a wheelchair accessible van. If you want to donate to the family’s GoFundMe page click here.