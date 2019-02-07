Sioux Falls Shopko on 41st Street to Close May 12th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Once again, the Sioux Falls Shopko store on 41st Street is slated for closure.

It was announced last month the store would remain open, however Shopko officials say things have changed.

The 41st store will begin liquidation next week and close on May 12.

“Through our conversations with the potential buyers, it has become clear that it is in our best interest to operate with a significantly smaller store footprint,” said Shopko Public Relations Manager Michelle Hansen.

The company also announced the closure of an additional 139 Shopko and Shopko Hometown stores. Approximately 50 optical centers in closing stores will relocate to new freestanding locations.

“We remain hopeful that we will be able to emerge as a stronger company, and we believe that this is the best course of action to make ourselves more attractive to potential buyers and successfully emerge from Chapter 11,” said Hansen.

The Shopko on 12th Street in Sioux Falls will also close, a full list of closures can be found here: http://info.shopko.com/