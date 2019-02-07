Three Adults, 5-Month-Old Involved in I-229 Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Three adults and a 5-month-old were involved in a serious crash on I-229 this morning.

The accident happened on the Minnesota Avenue overpass in Sioux Falls just before 8:30 a.m. Authorities say a Denali, driven by 28-year-old Joshua Christion of Sioux Falls lost control. The SUV crossed the median and slid into the southbound lane, where it hit a Jeep head on. People had to be extradited from both vehicles.

A 23-year-old female and a 5-month-old girl were in the Denali. The infant was safely in a car seat, and was not hurt.

All adults were wearing their seatbelts and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Charges are pending against Christion.