Weber Leaves Force for Greece

Weber Leaves Force for Greece

SIOUX FALLS, SD… One of the Skyforce most exciting players in franchise history is leaving the team to play professionally in Greece. Weber has had several stints with the team and has become a fan favorite because of how hard he plays. “I’m just me, I can’t really explain it. I’m different from every other player. I’m pretty much going to do everything that makes the game fun and what makes it not fun. With that being said I just like to play with a lot of energy and just go out there and be a problem for everybody else on the other team and just make my teammates happy and as comfortable as possible…” Needless to say he will be missed. Weber has had numerous triple-doubles while playing for the Skyforce.