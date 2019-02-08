Border Security Deal Seems Near, Easing Shutdown Concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congressional bargainers seem close to clinching a border security agreement that would avert a new government shutdown. Leaders of both parties are voicing optimism and the top GOP negotiator is saying he believes President Donald Trump would back the emerging accord.

It could take days to nail down final details and unexpected problems could develop, especially with Trump’s penchant for head-snapping changes of mind.

But participants say a handshake could come any day on a spending package for physical barriers along the Southwest border and other security measures. An accord would end a confrontation that has dominated the opening weeks of divided government.

Congress has until Feb. 15 to approve an agreement before the government runs out of money.