Coyotes Lose in OT to Omaha at Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota men’s basketball team overcame an 18-point deficit in the second half but fell 107-102 in overtime to Omaha Thursday night inside the Sanford Pentagon. The Mavericks’ Mitch Hahn hit a 3-point basket to tie the game at 87 with 6.9 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime.

In the extra period, Omaha (14-9, 8-2 Summit) raced out to a nine-point advantage and held off a furious USD comeback, including three 3-point baskets in the final 38 seconds. South Dakota (9-14, 3-7 Summit) cut the deficit to four points at 106-102 on a trey from junior Triston Simpson but could not complete the comeback in the five-point loss.

Simpson matched a career-high 24 points as sophomore Stanley Umude completed the second double-double of his career with 24 points and 10 rebounds. He also added four assists and three blocks. Junior Cody Kelley matched a career-best 18 points with Brandon Armstrong, a junior, adding 17 points. Junior Tyler Peterson made it five Coyotes in double figures with 12 points.

With USD holding an 18-14 lead midway through the first half, Omaha embarked on a 15-2 run to open a nine-point advantage at 29-20 and entered halftime leading 40-33. The Maverick lead grew to 18 points at 54-36 with 16:39 remaining in the game.

However, a Matt Johns 3-point basket sparked a 29-10 Coyote run over seven minutes of action to give USD the lead at 65-64 with 9:06 on the clock. A 17-foot jumper from Umude gave the Yotes the lead that eventually stretched to six points on two occasions, the last coming on a pair of free throws from the hands of Umude at 80-74.

As the clock wound down, the Mavericks used a pair of long-range shots and a layup, in trade-off with Coyote free throws to knot the game to send it into the extra period.

Zach Jackson totaled a game-high 27 points for Omaha, one of six Mavericks’ in double figures. Hahn added 21 points and KJ Robinson totaled 20 points.

The contest was the first time the Coyotes eclipsed the century mark since Nov. 30, 2013.

South Dakota returns to its home floor on Sunday hosting Oral Roberts. Tip-off from the Sanford Coyotes Sports Center is slated for 1 p.m.