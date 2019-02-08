Deuel Dominates at State “A” Gymnastics to Defend Team Title

BROOKINGS, SD… The Deuel gymnastics team successfully defended it’s State “A” team title Friday in Brookings at the Swiftel Center. Morgan Kwasniewski, Paige Simon who was top overall performer and Rachel Blue comprise a talented and deep team that won by almost 11 points. Morgan is defending all-around champ in the individual which is Saturday, but Simon will right there as well. This team was very impressive in the team competition. Parkston/Ethan/Hanson finished second.