Full-Time Multimedia Journalist

KDLT-TV

KDLT-TV, the NBC Affiliate in Sioux Falls, SD seeks a full-time Multimedia Journalist. We need someone who can do it all: report, write, shoot and edit daily news stories for KDLT News and KDLT.com. There may also be opportunities for fill-in anchoring. This is a great opportunity for a multi-talented, creative individual ready to take the next step.

Please send cover letter, resume, and a link to work samples to:

Dana Benson

Corporate News Director, Red River Broadcast Co.

dbenson@kvrr.com

-or-

KDLT-TV

3600 S. Westport Ave

Sioux Falls, SD, 57106

EOE.