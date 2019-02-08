Full-Time Multimedia Journalist
KDLT-TV
KDLT-TV, the NBC Affiliate in Sioux Falls, SD seeks a full-time Multimedia Journalist. We need someone who can do it all: report, write, shoot and edit daily news stories for KDLT News and KDLT.com. There may also be opportunities for fill-in anchoring. This is a great opportunity for a multi-talented, creative individual ready to take the next step.
Please send cover letter, resume, and a link to work samples to:
Dana Benson
Corporate News Director, Red River Broadcast Co.
-or-
KDLT-TV
3600 S. Westport Ave
Sioux Falls, SD, 57106
EOE.