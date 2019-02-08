GoFundMe Created for Our Lady Guadalupe Church

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s almost been two months since Our Lady of Guadalupe church caught fire. Now, they are rebuilding and asking for the community to pitch in.

Church members are trying to help rebuild the historic church by creating a GoFundMe page to pay for upgrades beyond what insurance covers.

A member of the church created the account the day after the fire with the goal of raising $80,000. It’s expected to take a few months to repair the damage once the money is raised.