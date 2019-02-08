“Hop For Holly” Fundraiser Benefiting Girl with Cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A member of the KDLT family is going through something no parent should have to go through.

The 5 year old daughter of our Chief Photographer, Adam Huntimer, was recently diagnosed with cancer. Holly has Rhabdomyosarcoma.

A “Hop for Holly” fundraiser is taking place Monday night at Air Madness in Harrisburg. There are 12 different attractions at Air Madness including trampolines, battle beam and an American Ninja Warrior course.

General Manager Tyler Pederson says it’s great to see families have fun and forget about their difficult times.

“The kids that are struggling and Holly like herself it’s going to be one of those things where it gives them hope. It inspires people to come out and support, and have fun while they’re doing it and enjoy life,” says Pederson.

The fundraiser takes place from 4 :00-8:00 Monday night. The park is open to the public and 50% of proceeds will benefit the Huntimers. There will also be raffle prizes, you can check those out on the Hop for Holly Facebook page or click here.