Hy-Vee Fights Hunger In Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – You might not be able to see it yourself, but hunger is an issue that impacts nearly every community in the Sioux Empire.

According to Feeding South Dakota, one out of every eight individuals in the state are food insecure, and one out of every six children are at risk of going hungry.

One local business is helping to raise funds to feed those who don’t have enough food for the month.