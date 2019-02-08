Kaufman Enjoys Format in Australia Where She Takes the Lead Into 3rd Round

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA… Clark native Kim Kaufman is enjoying the first LPGA event for many reasons. She had win earn her tour card back at Q-School after a disappointing 2018 season. And what a start in the first event on tour, firing back to back 66’s to go 13 under par and take a 2-shot lead into the 3rd round looking for her first win on tour. But she’s also happy to be playing the Vic Open for the first time. It’s a unique format because men’s players from the European Tour along with the LPGA are playing at the same time and for the same purse. Kim says she’s been looking forward to the event and is really enjoying it.