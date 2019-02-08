Kaufman Leads in Australia, Happy to be Back on Tour

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA… Clark native Kim Kaufman lost her LPGA Tour card in 2018 and had to go back to the grueling Q-School to regain status on tour. She did exactly that and gained a new appreciation for how hard it is to succeed. “You know it would be nice to be that consistent player who finishes 4th on the money list every year but it doesn’t happen, it’s not that easy. Golf’s just kind of mean like that. But we’re just gonna keep going, I’m excited and feel good with where I’m at…”

Where she is at is in the lead after 2 rounds of the Vic Open in Australia. Kaufman fired her second straight 66, although this time it was 7 under and she has a 2-shot lead after 36 holes. The tournament is being played on 2 courses. She’s 13 under par. This is a 72 hole tournament. It is the first event on the 2019 LPGA Tour.