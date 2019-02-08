Learning About Life on the Farm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Some Sioux Falls youngsters are learning what farm life is like.

Fourth graders at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary had dairy farmers stop by class today. This is the 6th year of Adopt A Farmer through Ag United for South Dakota.

Farmers are adopted by the students which mean they share monthly videos with the kids showing how they care for the cows and what day-to-day life and chores are like.

Farmers say the kids get excited for their classroom visits because to some of them farming is a whole different world.

“It gives them the opportunity to see things outside of the city limits, so many kids don’t have a chance to get out on the farm and see what’s going on, so it just gives them a glimpse through the videos we share each month and then being able to come in,” says Heidi Zwinger a Baltic Dairy Farmer.

More than 6,000 fourth graders and 20 farmers have participated in the program in South Dakota.

The goal is to help relate science and math concepts to real life situations.