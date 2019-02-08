Morris Leads Watertown to “AA” Team Title in Gymnastics

BROOKINGS, SD… The Mitchell Kernels were defending State “AA” champs in gymnastics and they scored 144.5 points Friday which is quite often good enough to win. But Myah Morris and her Watertown Arrows were just better. Morris was the top scorer in every event including an amazing 9.875 in the vault as the Arrows won by almost 3 points with an impressive 147.225 total. Morris looks to win the all-around individual title again on Saturday, but she made it clear she really enjoys winning the team title even more.