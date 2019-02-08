Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting at Sioux Falls Apartment Complex

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities are investigating a shooting in Sioux Falls that sent one man to the hospital Friday morning.

Police say a 22-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the arm at around 1:45 a.m. Friday. They say he was being dropped off by a friend at apartments in the 4400 block of West Valhalla Blvd when two men approached the vehicle.

Police say a fight took place before the suspects described as two black men fled the scene. Police believe the suspects then drove by in a vehicle, fired a round, and struck the 22-year-old victim in the arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.