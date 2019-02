Scoreboard Friday, February 8th

USHL

Stampede vs. Chicago

NAHL

Aberdeen Wings vs. Brookings Blizzard

NBA

Timberwolves @ New Orleans

G-League

Skyforce vs. Clippers

State Gymnastics

Team Competition in Brookings

“AA”

147.225-Watertown *Myah Morris wins every event

144.500-Mitchell

138.375-Brookings

137.250-Pierre

134.650-O’Gorman

“A”

143.625-Deuel

132.950-Parkson/Ethan/Hanson

132.825-Estelline/Hendricks

131.950-Madison

130.600-Milbank

Men’s Basketball

Northern vs. USF

Augustana vs. MN-Duluth

SMSU vs. MN-Moorhead

Women’s Basketball

Northern vs. USF

Augustana vs. MN-Duluth

SMSU vs. MN-Moorhead