Tidying Up in Sioux Falls

A popular Netflix series titled “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” has inspired folks across the nation to organize their lives. One Sioux Falls woman has trained with this “organizational guru” so that she can help others to transform their homes.

If you need help tidying up your home, Laura Wolf is here to help.

“Ever since I was little I would always… I would organize. I’d go into every cupboard and organize things,” said Wolf.

Wolf has turned her passion into a business called “d.clutter.”

“And it’s spelled: D-C-L-U-T-T-E-R. I took the E out and then my husband is like, ‘it’s like you even, like you decluttered the name of your business,’” said Wolf.

With her business, Wolf helps clients like Brandy Sivesind transform their homes.

“Im looking forward to having a lot less stress in my life after this,” said Sivesind.

This session, they’re tackling the clothes in Sivesind’s closet.

“I’m just nervous that I won’t make the right decisions, so I’m happy that Laura is here because I think she’s going to help me with that,” said Sivesind.

Wolf’s business uses the “KonMari” method to help clients. The goal of this method is for clients to only keep what sparks joy.

“I love helping others and watching how when people get their house in order, they kind of get their lives in order as well,” said Wolf.

Wolf guides people through the process of finding every item a home, even teaching the famous KonMari folding technique. Once everything’s done, she gives clients the tools they need to maintain their space after she’s gone.

At the end of her tidying up session, Sivesind was very pleased with the transformation of her closet.

“I love how it’s color coded. Now I can find things and I can match what I need to match. And we got rid of about a third of my clothing.”

Now Wolf can’t wait to declutter every home in the Sioux Falls area.

“I just want to help people get their lives organized and focus on things that really matter like family and friends,” said Wolf.

Wolf says she’s the only person in South and North Dakota certified as a KonMari consultant, a title she earned after attending a seminar in New York where she learned from Marie Kondo how to become a professional organizer.

