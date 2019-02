Canistota Stuns Top-Ranked White River At DWU Classic

Hawks Win 60-59

MITCHELL, S.D. — Chase Merrill scored 15 points, Tyce Ortman scored 14 and Jared Tieszen added ten points to help Canistota stun the top-ranked boy’s basketball team in Class B, White River, 60-59 at the DWU Classic on Saturday night in Mitchell.

Jadice Morrison and Luke Wells each scored 18 to pace White River in a losing effort.

