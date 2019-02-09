Competitive Cornhole at Iowa Casino

LARCHWOOD, IOWA – Cornhole, also known as bags, is a fun game to play at a cookout. But, there are competitors in our area this weekend who take the game much more seriously.

Grand Falls Casino and Billion Automotive are putting on a Cornhole Classic tournament at the casino. The three-day tournament welcomes 90 teams from as far as Washington state. The competition features some of the best players in the nation, including ones who won a national American Cornhole League tournament last month that was on ESPN 2.

The prize pool for the casino’s tournament is an impressive $10,000.