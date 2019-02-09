Expanded Search Underway for Serenity Dennard

RAPID CITY, S.D.-The expanded search for a little girl in western South Dakota is underway this weekend. Authorities are using a helicopter, seven dog teams and searchers to try to find 9-year-old Serenity Dennard. Earlier this week authorities transitioned their search to a recovery operation saying if she was outside it’s unlikely she survived in the below freezing temperatures. She’s been missing for six days after running away from the “Black Hills Children’s Home Society” near Rapid City.