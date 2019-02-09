Expanded Search Underway for Serenity Dennard

Miranda Paige,
Share This:

RAPID CITY, S.D.-The expanded search for a little girl in western South Dakota is underway this weekend. Authorities are using a helicopter, seven dog teams and searchers to try to find 9-year-old Serenity Dennard. Earlier this week authorities transitioned their search to a recovery operation saying if she was outside it’s unlikely she survived in the below freezing temperatures. She’s been missing for six days after running away from the “Black Hills Children’s Home Society” near Rapid City.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Children Found Emaciated
I-90 Reopened To Traffic Between Rapid City To Viv...
Opponents Of Uranium Mine Cite Water Concerns At H...
Piedmont Man Pleads Not Guilty In Rapid City Shoot...

You Might Also Like