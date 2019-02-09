Goodhope Is Good In The Clutch To Deliver Win For USF At Moorhead

Coo Win 77-74

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Anna Goodhope hit a three-point shot with two seconds left to lift the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (17-7, 12-6 NSIC) to a dramatic come-from-behind 77-74 win over North Division leader Minnesota State Moorhead (19-5, 15-3 NSIC) on Saturday at Nemzek Fieldhouse.

With the victory, the Cougars picked up their fourth consecutive win and sit alone in second place in the NSIC South at 12-6. USF, which is now 17-7 overall, is just one game back of Concordia St. Paul at 13-5. Both Augustana and Winona State are a game back of USF at 11-7 in the NSIC South.

USF defeated MSUM for the fourth time in five games and evened the all-time series at 5-5. USF had four players score in double-digits against MSUM, led by junior All-NSIC guard Kaely Hummel with 20 points. Hummel scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half when she made 6-of-9 field goals and 3-of-5 from three point range. Overall, she was 7-of-12 from the field and had two rebounds and three assists.

Goodhope had her second straight road game in double-digit points with 14 while grabbing a team-high six rebounds and adding a blocked shot and an assist. Goodhope hit 6-of-13 shots and was 2-of-7 from three-point range. Junior guard Mariah Szymanski followed up her 33-point performance against NSU with 14 points, three rebounds and two assists. She also had a pair of treys in six shots. Junior guard Jessie Geer added 10 points as she made 4-of-4 shots from the field and both of her foul shots.

After MSUM took a 20-9 lead in the first quarter, USF ended the period on a 7-1 run to draw within 21-16 at the break. In the second quarter, USF outscored MSUM, 17-13, and cut the lead to 34-33 at the halftime break. In the third quarter, Hummel closed with a three-point play and triple to help USF outscored MSUM, 23-19, and take a 56-53 lead. Both teams had 21 points in the fourth quarter with Goodhope’s three the clincher at the end.

“It was a good weekend for us,” said USF Head Women’s Coach Travis Traphagen, who earned his 211th career win at USF. “I thought one of the keys for us was to withstand their first quarter run when they hit like five straight shots to open the game,” he said. “Going into the game, our big message was to give ourselves an opportunity in the fourth quarter. It was a tough fight all game as both teams went back and forth. These two teams played really hard in a great basketball game. It was a great win for us,” he said.

For the second straight night, USF rallied from a double-digit deficit to earn a road win. The Cougars made 31-of-60 field goals for 51.7 percent. They made at least 50 percent on field goals in each of the first three quarters and still shot 46.7 percent in the fourth quarter. The Cougars connected on 7-of-21 three-point shots and made 8-of-9 from the foul line.

MSUM was led by Jacky Volvert with 24 points and seven assists while Megan Hintz added 28 points and 11 rebounds. The Dragons hit 25-of-62 shots from the floor for 40.3 percent. They were 11-of-27 from three-point range and 13-of-15 at the foul line. MSUM, which had a 38-30 edge on the boards, was outscored by USF, 30-20, in the paint and 11-9 in points off turnovers. The Cougars also had a 13-5 margin in bench points.

Game Breakdown —

In a game with 13 lead changes and four ties, the Dragons opened the game fast by jumping to a 7-0 lead after Kiley Borowicz, who had 11 points on the night, hit a three and Volkert had a pair of lay-ups. The Cougars countered with a trey from Goodhope to cut the lead to 7-3 at the 8:15 mark.

MSUM, which hit 5-of-7 shots to open the game, took a 14-7 lead after Hintz, who had seven points in the first quarter, connected on two foul shots. Later MSUM’s Peyton Boom converted a three-point play for a 20-9 lead with 2:34 left in the first quarter. Then, USF responded with a quarter-ending 7-1 run, including five points from Szymanski, to cut the deficit to 21-16 at the break.

Early in the second quarter, Szymanski hit another triple as the Cougars trimmed the lead to 21-19. However, MSUM answered with a 7-2 run and pushed advantage out to 28-21 at the 6:17 mark. USF again responded as Gloria Mulumba hit a jumper and two foul shots from Jessie Geer helped USF pull within 28-25 with 5:15 left in the quarter. Goodhope scored six straight points as the Cougars cut MSUM’s lead to 32-31 with 1:21 to play. After Hintz, who led MSUM with 12 points in the first two periods, hit a pair of foul shots, USF’s Andi Mataloni converted a lay-up with two seconds to play to keep the Cougars within 34-33 going into halftime.

In the opening two quarters, USF made 14-of-27 field goals for 51.9 percent but was just 3-of-10 from three-point range. USF, which was outrebounded 18-to-15, was led by Goodhope’s 11 points and five rebounds. Szymanski had eight points and two three-pointers. MSUM, which hit 12-of-31 field goals for 38.7 percent, was 4-of-11 from three-point range and had a 6-to-2 edge in made free throws over USF.

Early in the third quarter (8:32), the Cougars took their first lead of the game at 35-34 on a jumper by Gloria Mulumba. The team traded leads (three times in the opening four minutes of the quarter) as Geer’s basket gave USF a 41-40 lead with 6:20 to play. MSUM responded with a three from Nicole Herbranson and foul shots from Jacky Volkert for a 45-41 advantage at the 5:17 mark. MSUM took a 48-43 lead on Volkert’s triple but USF answered with a 6-0 run to take a 49-48 lead (2:08) when Jasmine Harris had five points including a three-point play. Hummel converted a three-point play (:56, 3rd) and hit a trey with eight seconds left in the third quarter to help USF take a 56-53 lead he game moved into the fourth quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, Szymanski’s jumper (9:47) helped the Cougars take their biggest lead at 58-53. But MSUM had treys from Volkert and Hintz to close within 60-59 at the 8:03 mark. With seven straight points from Hummel USF took a 72-69 lead with 2:52 to play. Then the game grew more intense. After MSUM’s Hintz hit two foul shots, so did Syzmanski for a 74-71 lead with 22 ticks left on the clock.

Following an MSUM timeout, Volkerts knocked in a three to tie the game at 74 with nine seconds left. Her shot set the stage for Goodhope’s late-game heroics. With two seconds left, Goodhope took a pass from Abby Slater and knocked in a three-pointer for the win, which improved USF to 7-4 in road games, including 5-4 in league play.

Next for USF will be a pair of home games against NSIC South Division opponents Winona State on Friday, Feb. 15 and Upper Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Stewart Center.