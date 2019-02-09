Miraculous Bunker Shot Helps Kim Kaufman Maintain Lead At Handa Vic Open

Clark Native Seeking First LPGA Win

AUSTRALIA– Clark native Kim Kaufman is 18 holes away from her first LPGA Tour victory thanks in big part to a miraculous bunker shot during her third round on Saturday. Kaufman holed out on #7 for a key birdie during a blustery day. She would shoot a 75 and takes a two shot lead into the final round on Sunday (7:23 PM tee time in the United States).

Click on the video viewer for third round highlights and reaction!