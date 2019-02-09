Northern Men Beat USF 90-84 on I Hate Winter Night

Aberdeen, S.D. – The Northern State University men’s basketball team pulled out a gritty win over the University of Sioux Falls Friday evening, defeating the Cougars 90-84. The Wolves continued their win streak over the South Division, improving to 18-5 overall this season and 14-3 in the NSIC.

The Cougars were efficient in the first half, shooting 63.0 percent from the floor, and out-scoring the Wolves 44-40. Northern however was not that far behind with a 56.0 field goal percentage. The Wolves returned from the locker room and held the Cougars to 46.9 percent from the field and 3-of-10 from the 3-point line in the second. Offensively they knocked down 50 points and shot 56.7 perfect from the floor and 66.7 percent from the 3-point line.

Neither team led by more than three points in the second half, until the final three minutes of action and a 10-2 run by the Wolves, which closed out the contest. In total, the final 20 minutes of regulation saw seven ties between the two squads.

As a team, the Wolves recorded 40 points in the paint, 22 points off the bench, 14 points off eight offensive rebounds, and 11 points off turnovers. They combined for a game high nine made 3-pointers and 21 assists, as well as four steals and three blocks. Sioux Fall did edge past Northern on the boards, 29-26, however NSU shot a game high 56.4 percent from the floor and 52.9 percent from the 3-point line.

Justin Decker and Ian Smith led the team with 22 points apiece. Smith dished out a team high seven assists, while shooting 70.0 percent from the field and adding five rebounds and one steal. Decker led the team with six rebounds, and hit 9-of-17 from the field.

Parker Fox was third on the team and led the Wolves off the bench with 15 points. The redshirt freshman shot a team high 85.7 percent from the floor, recording two blocks, one assist, and one rebound. Bo Fries was the final Wolf in double figures with 13 points. The senior added four rebounds, three assists, and a team leading three steals.

Andrew Kallman and Gabe King six and five points respectively as members of the starting five, while Mason Stark rounded out the team total with seven. King was second on the team with five assists, followed by Kallman with four.

The I Hate Winter festivities continue tomorrow evening versus Southwest Minnesota State. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. between the Wolves and Mustangs. Fans are reminded to bring their smartphone to participate in the “Light up Wachs Arena Maroon” event.