REPEAT OF THE REPEAT-Deuel’s Morgan Kwasniewski Adds Consecutive All-Around Titles To Consecutive Team Titles

State A Gymnastics Individual Competition

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Call it a repeat of the repeat.

One day after helping her Deuel Cardinal teammates win a second consecutive State A Gymnastics Team Championship, Morgan Kwasniewski brought home her second consecutive individual All-Around championship on Saturday during the final day of competition at the Swiftel Center in Brookings.

Kwasniewski won the floor (9.475) and beam (9.575). Teammates Rachel Blue won the bars (9.450) and Paige Simon won the vault (9.325).

STATE A GYMNASTICS

ALL-AROUND STANDINGS

1. Morgan Kwasniewski (Deuel)-37.550

2. Jocelyn Krouse (West Central/Montrose)-36.725

3. Paige Simon (Deuel)-36.675

4. Rachel Blue (Deuel)-36.475

5. Carter Williams (Vermillion)-35.000