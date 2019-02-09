Stampede Stun Waterloo With Five Goals In Third Period

Herd Win 5-2

Waterloo, IA—The Sioux Falls Stampede scored five goals in the third period and rallied from a 2-0 deficit to top the Waterloo Black Hawks for a huge 5-2 victory Saturday night at Young Arena. The Herd tallied all five goals in the final 11:01 of the game to win their fifth straight game and put an end to Waterloo’s eight-game winning streak. The Herd moved within two points of the Black Hawks for second place in the Western Conference with two games in hand.

Artem Ivanyuzhenkov led the way with a goal and three assists while Cade Borchard tallied two goals and an assist in the win. Jaxson Stauber earned his 11th win of the season in goal, stopping 30 of 32 shots on the night. The Herd improved to 26-10-4 and are now 18-3-2 since December 1st.

The Stampede came out firing and had an early power play for a chance to take the lead, but Waterloo held stopped the Herd and scored just seconds after the penalty expired to take a 1-0 lead. Dane Montgomery brought the puck into the Stampede zone and fired a shot up high that was stopped by Jaxson Stauber, but the rebound bounced to Matej Blumel who knocked it home. Just over three minutes later the Herd the Hawks did it again, this time a shot from Kyle Haskins was stopped by Stauber, but the rebound came to Connor Caponi who appeared to kick the puck into the net, but the official ruled it was a goal and Waterloo led 2-0. Sioux Falls battled back and created several good scoring chances on their 13 shots in the period, but couldn’t solve Logan Stein and trailed the Hawks 2-0 after one despite outshooting them 13-12.

After a scoreless second period in which Waterloo outshot the Stampede, 10-7, things heated up in the third period. It appeared the Stampede had gotten on the board with Anthony Romano deflected a pass into the net that was initially ruled a goal, but was waved off after review saying it was kicked in. The Herd didn’t let the questionable call deter them though as they would break through at 8:59 to get on the board when Cade Borchardt scored on the power play. Artem Ivanyuzhenkov took a puck inside the left circle and spun around delivering a shot on goal that rolled to the goal line and was tapped in by Borchardt. It remained that way until 15:11 when Borchardt struck again. Jami Krannila found Ivanyuzhenkov inside the left circle who sent a pass across the slot to Borchardt who quickly knocked it home to tie the game, 2-2.

That goal really got the wheels turning for the Herd who would take their first lead of the night at 16:56 when Borchardt returned the favor to Ivanyuzhenkov. Max Crozier sent a pass up the right wing wall to Borchardt who skated across the line and sent a perfect pass back in the slot for Ivanyuzhenkov who knocked the puck down at the edge of the left circle and blasted it past Waterloo goaltender Logan Stein to give Sioux Falls a 3-2 lead. The Black Hawks pulled their goaltender with two minutes to go and the Herd put the game away when Anthony Romano scored with 1:10 remaining. Sioux Falls tallied their fifth goal with just 10 seconds remaining when Ryan Sullivan scored another empty net goal to seal the game at 5-2.

The Stampede outshot the Hawks 12-10 in the third period and both teams finished the night with 32 shots. Sioux Falls went 1-for-4 on the power play while holding the league’s top power play unit in Waterloo scoreless on four opportunities.

Sioux Falls continues their five-game road swing next weekend when they play three games in three days in Michigan. The weekend begins Friday in Plymouth against the U.S. Under-18 Development Team before heading to Muskegon for a Saturday/Sunday two-game series. Fans can catch all the games live on KELO News Talk 1320-AM, 105.1-FM, 107.9-FM and KELO.com.

-Recap Courtesy SF Stampede