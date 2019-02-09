Stockton Stops Skyforce

Force Lose 126-107

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Stockton Kings (21-13) led by as many as 24 points on their way to a 126-107 victory over the Sioux Falls Skyforce (23-15) on Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon. Kings forward Cameron Reynolds scored 29 points to lead the way for the visitors.

After the Skyforce built an early five-point lead in the first quarter, Stockton quickly flipped the script to take a 30-23 lead into the second period. The first-half barrage didn’t end there, though, as the Kings began the second quarter on a 9-0 run and never looked back.

Accompanying Reynolds’ game-high 29 points was a near triple-double from Reggie Hearn (21 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds) off the bench, as well as strong performances from both Anthony Walker (20 points and nine rebounds) and Troy Williams (16 points and 11 rebounds) in the win.

Jarvis Threatt (27 points, five rebounds and four assists) poured in a season-high point-total in just his second start, and Emanuel Terry (15 points, 15 rebounds and three steals) turned in his second-consecutive three-steal double-double to lead the way for Sioux Falls in the loss.

Rodney Purvis (20 points, seven rebounds and four assists) notched his third-straight 20-point performance while DeAndre Liggins tallied 19 points off the bench to round out notable Skyforce performances.

Sioux Falls will now look to hit the reset button over an extended all-star break, getting back into the action on February 21 in a visit to the Long Island Nets (21-13) at 6:00 PM CT. The Force’s next home game will come on Tuesday, February 26 against the Windy City Bulls (19-17), a game that was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 19.

Stockton will look to stay hot in a visit to Des Moines, Iowa to take on the Iowa Wolves (13-24) on Monday, February 11 before returning home to take on the Salt Lake City Stars (17-18) on Wednesday, February 13.

-Recap courtesy SF Skyforce