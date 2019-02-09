Strong Start Sends Jackrabbit Women To Big Win Over UND

Jacks Roll 81-58

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State women’s basketball team used a 17-2 run to open the game and record an 81-58 win over North Dakota in Summit League action Saturday afternoon in front of 2,734 fans at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits, who are now 18-6 overall and 10-1 in The Summit League, have now won eight consecutive games, the fifth-most since moving to Division I.

Madison Guebert scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Jackrabbits, who had four players scored in double figures. Tagyn Larson added 16 points and a career-high six assists while both Macy Miller and Tylee Irwin scored 11 points. Paiton Burckhard, in her second start of the season, led the Jacks with eight rebounds

North Dakota, 10-15 and 5-7, was led by Lexi Klabo’s 15 points and eight rebounds.

Irwin got South Dakota State started with a 3-point field goal and Miller added another with 7:52 to play in the first quarter. After a basket by Burckhard and two free throws by Miller, Guebert sank a 3-pointer for a 13-0 lead with 5:20 left. Klabo scored for UND before Guebert and Burckhard each sank two free throws for the 17-2 lead at 2:28. The Jackrabbits led 19-9 after the first quarter.

Both teams traded baskets throughout the second quarter but Irwin’s 3-pointer with four seconds remaining game South Dakota State a 39-27 lead at halftime. Guebert had 11 points in the first half while Irwin recorded 10.

South Dakota State’s lead reached 20 points when Larson sank two free throws with 1:17 left in the third quarter. Lindsey Theuninck’s conventional three-point play ended the third quarter with the Jacks holding a 63-43 lead.

The Jacks opened the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run before pulling the starting lineup.

Notes

South Dakota State made a season-best 29 free throws on a season-high 38 attempts.

The Jackrabbits improved to 41-26 against North Dakota, winning their fifth consecutive game.

SDSU limited North Dakota to just nine points in the first quarter. It marks the 13th time overall and eighth time in Summit League play an opponent has scored in single digits in a quarter this season.

Miller entered today’s game second on The Summit League all-time scoring list with 2,112 career points. She now has 2,123 points and 155 points short of the all-time scoring mark.

Guebert moved within two points of sixth place on the SDSU career scoring list. She now has 1,674 career points.

Up Next

South Dakota State begins its final road swing with a 7 p.m. game at Omaha Wednesday.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics