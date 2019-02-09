Watertown’s Myah Morris Wins Second Straight All-Around AA Gymnastics Championship

Morris' Arrows Won Team Title Yesterday

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Watertown’s Myah Morris was a part of the Arrows’ State AA Team Championship in 2017 and followed that up with the All-Around Individual title last year.

This season she made a clean sweep in Brookings.

Morris dominated to claim her second straight All-Around title during the individual portion of the State AA Gymnastics meet at the Swiftel Center. Morris took first on the vault (9.925), bars (9.400) and beam (9.550) on her way to winning the All-Around crown by nearly two full points.

Rapid City Stevens Shay Trimble won the floor exercise with a 9.650.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

STATE AA GYMNASTICS

INDIVIDUAL ALL-AROUND STANDINGS

1. Myah Morris (Watertown)-38.425

2. Maria Krall (Mitchell)-36.675

3. Kaylee Bauder (Mitchell)-36.400

4. Erica Hageman (Watertown)-36.150

5. Alyssa Hughes (Mitchell)-36.075