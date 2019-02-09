West Central Edges Lennox in OT Thriller

LENNOX, SD… In a battle of two of the top teams in Class “A” girls basketball it turned into a classic Friday night in Lennox. It looked like the top-ranked Orioles were going to pull away and hand West Central it’s first loss. Madysen Vlastuin hit a 3 to end the 3rd quarter and the Orioles were up by 7. But the Trojans rallied. Addy Kramer’s 3-pointer sent the game to overtime and Cheyenne Masterson hoops in the extra session were the difference in the 52-50 win. #3 West Central remains unbeaten in 14 starts while the #1 Orioles drop to 14-2.