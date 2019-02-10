Adaptive Weekend at Great Bear Ski Valley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Instructors at Great Bear team up with the VA and Sanford Health to give everyone the opportunity to try their hand at skiing. This was the fourth year of Great Bear’s adaptive weekend. It gives people living with visual or mobile impairments a chance to hit the slopes. Experienced skiers and volunteers are there to help guide people through the process.

“This is a great sport, you know, for able bodied and disabled people. You know, people all over the world ski. We think it’s fantastic that people get a chance to come out and enjoy the outdoors,” said Dan Grider, General Manager.

