Coyote Men Defenseless In Loss To Oral Roberts

USD Falls 86-72

VERMILLION, S.D. – Kevin Obanor tallied a double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds to lead Oral Roberts past the South Dakota men’s basketball team 86-72 Sunday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Coyotes led for nearly 11 minutes of the first half, grabbing a six-point lead with 10:50 on the clock on a Brandon Armstrong 3-point basket. Over the final 7:48 of the first half, the Golden Eagles flipped the script using a 21-11 run to enter halftime leading 44-39.

Oral Roberts (10-17, 6-6 Summit) built its lead to 15 points at 60-45 with just under 14 minutes to play, but South Dakota (9-15, 3-8 Summit) appeared to grab some of the momentum back with back-to-back baskets. Stanley Umude found a slashing Tyler Peterson for a layup, and then the roles reversed on the ensuing possession with Peterson hitting Umude for a jumper.

However, Obanor put a stop to the Coyote momentum with an old-fashioned three-point play as the Golden Eagles’ lead grew as large as 19 points. A 3-point basket in transition from Triston Simpson at the end of the game brought the final score to 14 points at 86-72.

Simpson, a junior, led South Dakota with 20 points on 5-of-8 shooting. He also had a team-best nine rebounds and five assists. Umude, a sophomore, totaled 18 points and was perfect from the charity stripe at 9-of-9. He swatted a career-best four shots. Juniors Cody Kelley and Peterson each added 10 points as the Coyotes shot 44 percent from the field on 22-of-50 shot attempts.

Oral Roberts shot 56.1 percent from the field (32-of-57) placing five players in double figures led by Obanor’s 24 points.

The Coyotes leave South Dakota for the final time this season for the penultimate road trip with a contest Saturday at Western Illinois. Tip-off from Macomb is scheduled for 2 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics