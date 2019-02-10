Crooks Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Soup Dinner

CROOKS, SD- Area volunteer fire departments often rely on fundraising to purchase needed gear for the job. On Sunday, the community of Crooks showed up to help their first responders.

The Crooks Volunteer Fire Department fired up their stove to cook a dinner for the people of Crooks. The meal was a free-will donation. Since the members volunteer their time and service, every little bit helps.

“Most people in the community want to help the fire department. To keep it going and help us grow. As a fire department, we have to continuously keep updating our equipment and everything else. This event will keep up the latest equipment to keep our firefighters safe,” says Assistant Fire Chief Jason Fox.

The next fundraising event will be the first weekend in June for a pancake breakfast.