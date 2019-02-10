FEBRUARY MADNESS! Trio Of Fantastic Finishes Deliver Wins For USF, Tea & Groton

Three Wild Endings In 24 Hours
Zach Borg,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  Though the calendar still says February, we certainly are getting a March Madness feel this week thanks to a trio of fantastic finishes that all went down in the span of 24 hours.

Click on the video viewer to see the dramatic endings to USF’s 77-74 win over MSU-Moorhead in women’s basketball and the buzzer beating boy’s basketball finishes that put Tea over Lennox 68-67 and Groton over Warner 55-52!

Our thanks to Paul Kosel, Justin Hanson and Holly Doud for helping get us video clips!

