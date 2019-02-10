“Gut Check” Win A Good March Primer For USD Women

Coyotes Might Crack Top 25 Tomorrow

VERMILLION, S.D. — The USD women had a little more trouble than expected with Oral Roberts….

Trailing virtually the entire game until a 27-10 fourth quarter put them over the top to win 75-64. Ciara Duffy’s 18 led the way to help the Coyotes improve 22-3, meaning there’s a good chance that USD will be in the Associated Press Top 25 tomorrow for the first time in the Division One era after narrowly missing out last week.

More importantly, it’s a primer for the kind of games they’ll likely have to face come tournament time next March.

USD visits Western Illinois next Saturday.