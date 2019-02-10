Jackrabbit Basketball Teams Stay Atop Summit With Doubleheader Beatdown Of UND

SDSU Men Shrug Off Slow Start, Jackrabbit Women Keep Pace With USD

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Both Jackrabbit basketball teams maintained their perches atop the Summit League with convincing victories over the University of North Dakota on Saturday in Frost Arena.

In the women’s game SDSU started on a 13-0 run and never really looked back, winning 81-58, keeping pace with USD atop the Summit. The men’s game was a bit of a struggle despite an 80-55 victory and 29 points and 20 rebounds from Mike Daum. That’s because the Rabbits struggled in the first half, going 0-15 from three point range and leading by one. T.J. Otzelberger made sure to voice his displeasure as you can hear by clicking on the video viewer to hear from both teams.

Both SDSU teams will play their final road games of the regular season this week. The Jackrabbit women head to Omaha on Wednesday followed on Thursday by the State men visiting the Mavericks in Omaha. Both teams will be in Fargo next Saturday for a doubleheader with North Dakota State.