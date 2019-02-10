Jackrabbit Softball Concludes Season Opening Tournament At Northern Iowa

SDSU Finishes 3-2 After 10-2 Sunday Loss To UNI

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Jackrabbit softball team dropped a 10-2 contest to Northern Iowa Sunday afternoon in its weekend finale at the UNI Dome Tournament.

South Dakota State (3-2) was led offensively by Lyndsey Crist, who hit her first home run of the season in two-run fashion. The Jackrabbits also had three walks in the contest as Peyton Daugherty, Ali Herdliska and Megan Rushing worked free passes.

Taylor Compton (2-1) was dealt her first loss of the season, allowing six runs (five earned) and six hits over 2.1 innings. Emma Hardin threw the final 1.2 frames and gave up four runs (two earned).

Northern Iowa struck first with three runs in the opening frame, taking advantage of a pair of Jackrabbit errors to build the early lead.

State answered immediately in the top of the second off the bat of Crist. Rushing started the inning with a walk, and with one gone Crist crushed a 1-1 pitch over the batter’s eye in center for the two-run blast.

That was it for the Jackrabbits, however, as UNI pulled away with four runs in the third before adding three more on in the fourth.

SDSU had a leadoff runner in the fourth, but a double play ended the threat as the Panthers maintained control in their home tournament.

Game Notes

The Jackrabbits are now 2-15 all-time against Northern Iowa.

Ali Herdliska was 6-of-12 at the plate over the weekend with two home runs, seven RBIs and five walks.

South Dakota State worked 32 total walks in the tournament, averaging 6.4 per conference.

Eight Jackrabbits made their collegiate debuts over the five games.

Up Next

South Dakota State heads for Jacksonville, Florida next weekend, Feb. 15-17 for the UNF/Dolphin Invitational. The Jackrabbits will play five games over the three-day event beginning Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. against Colgate.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics