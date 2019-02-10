Kaufman Stumbles Allowing Former Great Life Champion Boutier To Claim Handa Vic Open

Clark Native Comes Up Short In Bid For First LPGA Tour Win

AUSTRALIA — Clark native Kim Kaufman appeared destined for her first career LPGA victory yesterday at the Handa Vic Open in Australia. After leading the tournament wire-to-wire in the opening three rounds, Kaufman birdied her first hole in the final round to take a four shot lead with 17 holes left.

Shortly thereafter things would unravel.

Kaufman followed bogeys on three and four with a costly double-bogey on hole number five that would drop her out of the lead for good. She never really recovered from that, finishing the day with a six over par 78 and tying for 8th place in the tournament with a -4 for the weekend.

Kim’s playing partner, Celine Boutier, took advantage. The former Symetra Tour GreatLIFE Challenge Champion in Sioux Falls in 2017 shot an even par 72 to claim her first career LPGA tour win with an -8 for the weekend.

Click on the video viewer for highlights.