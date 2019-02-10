Our Lady of Guadalupe Fundraising to Breathe New Life into Church After Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A Sioux Falls church is taking a bad situation and turning it into something positive. In December, “Our Lady of Guadalupe Church” caught fire and was severely damaged, but now they’re preparing to rebuild in a huge way.

The fire took much of the life out of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. It’s now a tough image for church members to take in.

“The church has been where all of the Latino Catholics in Sioux Falls have identified their faith for so long. It’s their home,” said Father Kristopher Cowles.

Service is temporarily being held next door inside a gymnasium. This may not be home, but for these church members their faith is shining brighter than ever.

Thankfully insurance will cover most of it, restoring the 90-year-old church back to its original state. However, one member also saw this as a great opportunity to do some much needed upgrades, so she started a GoFundMe page.

“Give the people the opportunity to feel like they’re apart of something big, like they’re building their church again,” said Hilda Sanchez-Herrera.

It’s just like they’ve learned in their scriptures.

“It’s the whole mystery of the redemption, taking the death and turning it into the resurrection,” said Father Cowles.

The church is trying to raise $80,000 to go towards things like fixing the heating and ventilation unit that hasn’t worked in over 20 years. So far they’ve raised nearly $13,000. Not only will members have their church back, it will feel even more like home than before.

“The Hispanic population was given this church. This is going to be the point at which they see and realize it’s their church, it’s our church, it’s their home,” said Father Cowles.

Hundreds of people coming together as one.

“Just being able to say ‘yes, we built this, we struggled, but we did it,’” said Sanchez-Herrera.

Renovations should be starting soon. Church members hope to be back in the church by June.