Scoreboard Saturday, February 9th
Scores for Saturday, February 9, 2019
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH, 2019
NHL
Wild 4, New Jersey 2
USHL
Stampede 5, Waterloo 2
NBA G-League
Stockton 126, Skyforce 107
Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 80, UND 55
Augustana 92, St. Cloud State 91
MSU-Moorhead 75, Sioux Falls 71
Northern State 91, SMSU 81
Dordt 76, Midland 56
Northwestern 88, Hastings 85
Dakota Wesleyan 68, Concordia 63
Doane 55, Mount Marty 49
Presentation 64, Bellevue 57
Dickinson State 86, Dakota State 57
Women’s College Basketball
USD 75, Oral Roberts 64
SDSU 81, UND 58
St. Cloud State 68, Augustana 43
Sioux Falls 77, MSU-Moorhead 74
Northern State 56, SMSU 51
Midland 71, Dordt 64
Northwestern 97, Hastings 75
Mount Marty 69, Doane 63
Concordia 79, Dakota Wesleyan 66
Bellevue 61, Presentation 51
Dakota State 87, Dickinson State 79
H.S. Gymnastics
AA INDIVIDUAL ALL-AROUND STANDINGS
1. Myah Morris (Watertown)-38.425
2. Maria Krall (Mitchell)-36.675
3. Kaylee Bauder (Mitchell)-36.400
4. Erica Hageman (Watertown)-36.150
5. Alyssa Hughes (Mitchell)-36.075
A ALL-AROUND STANDINGS
1. Morgan Kwasniewski (Deuel)-37.550
2. Jocelyn Krouse (West Central/Montrose)-36.725
3. Paige Simon (Deuel)-36.675
4. Rachel Blue (Deuel)-36.475
5. Carter Williams (Vermillion)-35.000
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Arlington 62, Elkton-Lake Benton 43
Burke 59, Alcester-Hudson 44
Colome 61, Menno 49
Flandreau 65, Clark/Willow Lake 48
Harrisburg 66, Mitchell 52
Hill City 46, Douglas 41
Hot Springs 55, Red Cloud 49
Jones County 62, Gregory 57
Kadoka Area 67, Edgemont 39
Leola/Frederick 55, Webster 51
Madison 80, Canton 36
Milbank 57, Tri-Valley 41
Mobridge-Pollock 62, Groton Area 50
Northwestern 80, Eureka/Bowdle 35
Potter County 68, Hitchcock-Tulare 30
Redfield/Doland 60, Langford 43
Pipestone 50, Fairmont 48
Sioux Falls Lincoln 55, Rapid City Stevens 43
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 52, Brookings 50
Sioux Falls Washington 63, Rapid City Central 53
Spearfish 58, Custer 49
Stanley County 77, Wall 56
Tea Area 68, Lennox 67
Timber Lake 68, Crazy Horse 34
Todd County 79, Miller 77
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 74, Avon 41
Watertown 57, Aberdeen Central 50
Waverly-South Shore 57, Wilmot 49
Dakota Wesleyan University Culver Classic
Bridgewater-Emery 45, Aberdeen Christian 37
Canistota 60, White River 59
DeSmet 73, Hanson 50
Dell Rapids St. Mary 74, Corsica/Stickney 51
Parker 59, Dell Rapids 45
Pine Ridge 59, Aberdeen Roncalli 36
Platte-Geddes 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 47
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57, Irene-Wakonda 56
Sioux Falls Christian 70, St. Thomas More 55
Sacred Hoops Classic
Crow Creek 69, Elk Point-Jefferson 41
Little Wound 62, Flandreau Indian 54
Lower Brule 67, Winnebago, Neb. 54
Oelrichs 58, Dupree 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 68, Watertown 59
Brandon Valley 57, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 40
Burke 43, Alcester-Hudson 29
Centerville 69, Marty Indian 59
Dell Rapids 66, Sioux Valley 27
Deubrook 55, Chester 41
Estelline/Hendricks 46, James Valley Christian 18
Faith 75, Lemmon 47
Flandreau 53, Clark/Willow Lake 39
Flandreau Indian 82, Tiospaye Topa 37
Freeman 55, Florence/Henry 41
Garretson 54, Colman-Egan 42
Gregory 58, Jones County 48
Groton Area 39, Mobridge-Pollock 34
Highmore-Harrold 34, Wilmot 28
Hitchcock-Tulare 56, Potter County 45
Ipswich 58, Waverly-South Shore 52
Kimball/White Lake 49, Wolsey-Wessington 40
Lead-Deadwood 46, Bison 16
Lennox 77, Tea Area 63
Leola/Frederick 55, Webster 51
Madison 44, Canton 35
Milbank 38, Tri-Valley 28
Rapid City Christian 48, Newell 37
Sioux Falls Lincoln 42, Rapid City Stevens 34
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 50, Brookings 36
Sioux Falls Washington 53, Rapid City Central 46
Spearfish 58, Custer 49
Todd County 63, Miller 41
Wagner 58, Hanson 55
Wall 62, Stanley County 46
West Central 76, Hamlin 74, OT
Sacred Hoops Classic
Crow Creek 79, Winnebago, Ill. 36
Flandreau Indian 80, McLaughlin 35
Lower Brule 82, Winnebago, Neb. 75, OT
Lyman 47, Dupree 43
IA Class 1A Region 1
First Round
George-Little Rock 70, Harris-Lake Park 50
IA Class 2A Region 1
First Round
Boyden-Hull 56, Hinton 21
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 58, Western Christian 52
Rock Valley 62, Lawton-Bronson 53
West Lyon, Inwood 71, Sibley-Ocheyedan 27
IA Class 3A Region 1
Quarterfinal
MOC-Floyd Valley 48, Sheldon 32
Sioux Center 49, Okoboji, Milford 48
H.S. Wrestling
Holland Invitational
1. Canton (240.5)
2. Howard (157)
3. Parker (139)
4. Stanley Co. (139)
5. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney (121)
Huron Invitational
1. Winner (215.5)
2. Minneota (171)
3. Aberdeen (154)
4. Huron (139)
5. Wolsey/Wessington (130)
College Track
SDSU Indoor Classic
Men’s Team Standings
1. SDSU (129.5)
2. Iowa Central CC (89)
6. Sioux Falls (41)
9. USD (28)
12. Augustana (20.2)
13. Mount Marty (18)
15. DWU (13)
16. Dordt (12)
17. Northern State (10.4)
18. Northwestern (9)
21. Dakota State (5)
Women’s Team Standings
1. NDSU (163)
T2. USD (74)
T2. SDSU (74)
8. Augustana (34)
13. Dordt (8.5)
14. DWU (7)
18. Sioux Falls (5)
21. Northern State (4)
24. Dakota State (1)
College Baseball
Kansas Wesleyan 15, Dakota State 7
Kansas Wesleyan 6, Dakota State 1
College Softball
SDSU 14, St. Louis 0
SDSU 6, Drake 4
USD 18, Dayton 0
USD 13, Maryland-Eastern Shore 2
Valley City State 4, DWU 0
Jamestown 7, Presentation 1
Jamestown 11, DWU 10
College Wrestling
Mary 18, Augustana 17
Minot State 29, SMSU 12
Northwestern 45, Hastings 3
Women’s College Tennis
Augustana 7, Mary 0 (*Augie’s 100th Straight NSIC Win)
MSU-Moorhead 7, Sioux Falls 0
College Equestrian
Auburn 20, SDSU 0