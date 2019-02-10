The 2nd Annual #LOVermillion Day

VERMILLION, SD- Vermillion is gearing up for the inauguration of USD’s newest president, and they’re celebrating with a series of events.

Sunday was “Love Vermillion day” at the USD’s Men’s Basketball game. T he first 5-hundred fans were given a hat to celebrate the occasion and to show their city spirit. In a partnership with USD, the Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company is celebrating all things that make Vermillion the community that it is.

“The university and the community are two separate things, but are also together in so many different things. So celebrating it together, it really allows us as a community and a university community to come together to really make our community exactly what it is,” says Nate Welch of the Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company.

With this partnership, some city officials even call Vermillion the “Miami” of South Dakota because of it’s diversity.

“We inform so much of what makes Vermillon what it is. It’s the cultural capital of South Dakota. We’ve got amazing arts, culture, and athletics (obviously) all in one place. That partnership is incredibly important for who we are,” says Vermillion City Council President Kelsey Collier-Wise.

The Inauguration Ceremony for USD’s 18th president, Sheila Gestring is on Wednesday.